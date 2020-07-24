Dream actress IU opens up about her movie opposite Park Seo Joon: Really chaotic but also very consistent

IU is currently filming her first commercial film titled Dream. The singer-actress stars opposite Park Seo Joon in the sports-themed movie.

Lee Ji Eun aka IU will soon be seen on the big screen with Park Seo Joon with the movie Dream. The actress began filming for the role a few weeks ago. While she has remained tight-lipped about her role in the film, the actress recently opened up about her experience of working on the movie. For the unversed, Dream marks her first commercial film. While the singer has proved she is one of the finest actresses with her roles in K-Dramas, fans are eager to see her in the South Korean movie.

Appearing on the radio show “Kim Eana’s Starry Night,” IU said it is chaotic but also consistent. As translated by Soompi, she said, "It’s my first-ever commercial film so it’s really chaotic but also very consistent." While filming has kept her busy, the singer-actress revealed she is trying to incorporate a better sleep cycle. "These days, I’m trying to incorporate sleeping and waking up early into my schedule. I’m living a very consistent life that I’m pretending I can’t resist. There are times when I can sleep well and times when I cannot, but I’m living a very scheduled life," she said.

Although the filming has kept her busy, IU confessed she misses being on stage and singing her heart out. Her annual concert has been impacted due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. "I do a concert every year and this is the first time that we aren’t holding one. It was weighing on my mind because it felt like I was giving my fans false hope. Even though I’m not having a concert, I’m not just going to play around. I’m going to do whatever I can, so please look forward to it," she said.

