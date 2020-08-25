Dream actress IU sends a sweet gift to Hotel Del Luna co star Seo Yi Sook

Hotel Del Luna star Seo Yi Sook revealed that her co-star IU sent her an expensive gift recently. The latter is busy with her upcoming movie titled Dream opposite Park Seo Joon.

Actress-singer IU holds Hotel Del Luna close to her heart. We've seen the actress share a special bond with everyone who appeared on the show. Recently, we saw a glimpse of it when she participated in tvN's variety show House on Wheels featuring Yeo Jin Goo. She also joined her Dream co-star Park Seo Joon to send a coffee truck on the sets of It's Okay To Not Be Okay as a gesture of support to Kim Soo Hyun. It has now been revealed that she sent a sweet gift to Seo Yi Sook.

For the uninitiated, Seo Yi Sook played the deity Mago Shin on the series. Appearing on KBS‘s Problem Child In House, the actress revealed she and Lee Ji Eun share a close bond even after the end of the series. Seo Yi Sook revealed that she and the actress-singer often exchanged gifts. Via Star Today, the actress revealed that the Dream star sent her an expensive bottle of pure type of honey.

It was also revealed that IU has been taking a spoonful of the raw honey mixed in hot water every morning to take care of her throat. The petite singer loves the tip so much that she gifted the raw honey to Seo Yi Sook. What better gesture of love! Meanwhile, IU is currently focusing on her upcoming movie opposite the Itaewon Class actor Park Seo Joon. IU plays Lee So Min, a producing director dreaming of achieving success through a documentary about Hong Dae's team.

