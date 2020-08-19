Dream: Kang Ha Neul to reunite with Park Seo Joon and IU in football themed movie; Charges NO penny for cameo

Park Seo Joon and IU's dream will feature a cameo by Kang Ha Neul. The actor has not only worked with the leading actors but has also worked with the Dream director.

A triple reunion awaits K-drama fans with Dream! The sports-themed movie sees Park Seo Joon and IU working together for the first time. While fans cannot wait for the sparks to fly, it has been reported that the South Korea movie features a cameo of an actor that both the leading actors have worked with in the past. It has been confirmed that the Itaewon Class actor and the Hotel Del Luna actress's upcoming flick features their co-star Kang Ha Neul.

For the uninitiated, Park Seo Joon worked with Kang Ha Neul in the 2017 hit movie Midnight Runners. The actor crossed paths with IU on Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, where he left fans weak at their knees. So what's the third reunion? Well, Kang Hu Neul has worked with Dream's director Lee Byung Hun back in 2015 in the movie titled Twenty.

Via Soompi, Kang Ha Neul’s agency TH Company not only confirmed that he will feature in the movie but also revealed he did not charge a fee for the cameo. "Kang Ha Neul happily agreed to appear in the film for free as he knows director Lee Byung Hun, Park Seo Joon, and IU," the agency said. What a reunion it is going to be!

In case you aren't aware, Dream revolves around a team attempting to find a spot at the international soccer event called Homeless World Cup. Park Seo Joon plays the football team's coach. The film aims at hitting the box office in 2021.

ALSO READ: Park Seo Joon shares a 'bulking up' gym selfie; REVEALS he's working out hard to play a footballer in Dream

Share your comment ×