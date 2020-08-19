  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Dream: Kang Ha Neul to reunite with Park Seo Joon and IU in football themed movie; Charges NO penny for cameo

Park Seo Joon and IU's dream will feature a cameo by Kang Ha Neul. The actor has not only worked with the leading actors but has also worked with the Dream director.
26097 reads Mumbai
Dream: Kang Ha Neul to reunite with Park Seo Joon and IU in football themed movie; Charges NO penny for cameoDream: Kang Ha Neul to reunite with Park Seo Joon and IU in football themed movie; Charges NO penny for cameo

A triple reunion awaits K-drama fans with Dream! The sports-themed movie sees Park Seo Joon and IU working together for the first time. While fans cannot wait for the sparks to fly, it has been reported that the South Korea movie features a cameo of an actor that both the leading actors have worked with in the past. It has been confirmed that the Itaewon Class actor and the Hotel Del Luna actress's upcoming flick features their co-star Kang Ha Neul. 

For the uninitiated, Park Seo Joon worked with Kang Ha Neul in the 2017 hit movie Midnight Runners. The actor crossed paths with IU on Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, where he left fans weak at their knees. So what's the third reunion? Well, Kang Hu Neul has worked with Dream's director Lee Byung Hun back in 2015 in the movie titled Twenty. 

Via Soompi, Kang Ha Neul’s agency TH Company not only confirmed that he will feature in the movie but also revealed he did not charge a fee for the cameo. "Kang Ha Neul happily agreed to appear in the film for free as he knows director Lee Byung Hun, Park Seo Joon, and IU," the agency said. What a reunion it is going to be! 

In case you aren't aware, Dream revolves around a team attempting to find a spot at the international soccer event called Homeless World Cup. Park Seo Joon plays the football team's coach. The film aims at hitting the box office in 2021. 

ALSO READ: Park Seo Joon shares a 'bulking up' gym selfie; REVEALS he's working out hard to play a footballer in Dream

Credits :SoompiGetty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram. Watch the video for more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations
Bigg Boss 14: Tentative list of contestants being considered for Salman Khan’s reality show
Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: A look at the some of his lesser known facts
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement