Dream Scenario Trailer: Nicolas Cage's A24 starrer will tickle and scare, all at once

Nicolas Cage is one of the biggest veterans of Hollywood today, known for his critically acclaimed movies, the actor is a household name around the world. And good news for the fans, they'll get to see Cage on the screen for the 2nd time this year, after Renfield earlier this year, he's back with A24's Dream Scenario. The star's acting chops are on full display as he plays into the existential horror of the indie film. Here's everything you need to about the film.

Dream Scenario's plot and cast

The trailer for the horror comedy shows the life of a hapless man Paul Matthews, who is a professor at a college, but suddenly his life turns upside down. Millions of people from all over the world start to see the main character in their dreams, which leads to him going viral and becoming famous overnight. But from the looks of it, it all takes a nightmarish turn for the worst, as Paul's dream version starts hurting the dreamers in their dreams.

Nicolas Cage will be playing the main lead in the movie, alongside Julianne Nicholson, who will portray Janet Matthews, Paul's wife. Barbie famed Micheal Cera, Dylan Gelula from Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Tim Meadows of Mean Girls.

Release date and where to watch Dream Scenario

Before the world gets to see what producer, as well as main lead Nicolas Cage and director Kristoffer Borgli have in store for them with this new addition to the horror genre, there was a group of people that lucky. The movie was premiered at TIFF for a select audience. The A24 film will be exclusively coming out to theaters on November 10, 2023, which is more than a month away. While on the other hand, there's no news about the movie's future on any streaming service as of yet.

A24 has had some major success in the recent past, even if the studio is considered indie. The most popular example is Everything Everywhere All At Once, which took the world by storm. So even though nothing can be said about Cage's new project as of yet, his fans can hope for it to be a success.

