Dream star IU gives a tour of her room and a bunch of precious treasures find a place in her favourite corner

Dream actress IU gives us a better look at her bright room and it oozes of warmth. The actress is currently filming for Dream with Park Seo Joon.

A few days ago, Lee Ji-eun aka IU gave us a glimpse at her colourful room when she was watching a Korean drama late in the night. The Hotel Del Luna star decided to give fans a better look at her favourite corner and it is filled with numerous colourful elements. The Dream star had already revealed that a wall in her room featured a rainbow with the words "Good Morning" penned underneath it and soft toys filled portion of her room.

In the new photos of her room, IU revealed there are a few more elements added to her room. She placed a new circle garland decor which joined the photos and sketches stuck on the wall. Below the drawing and photos, a bunch of soft toys sat on a stand with the poster of Hotel Del Luna framed and placed beside the numerous gifts her fans have sent her.

The Eight singer placed her guitar beside it while the television was placed on one corner of the room. Her safe space oozed of simplicity, colour and warmth. Check out the photos below:

IU is currently working on her first commercial movie. The singer-actress stars opposite Itaewon Class actor Park Seo Joon. The actress previously shared her experience of working in the movie. Speaking with Kim Eana on Starry Night, IU revealed the experience has been chaotic but also consistent.

"It’s my first-ever commercial film so it’s really chaotic but also very consistent," she said, via Soompi. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

