Dream star IU radiates summer vibes in a black & white crochet top with a watermelon themed ukulele in hand

Dream actress IU recently hosted a live where she looked vacation ready! The actress-singer sported a chic crochet top to give us new wardrobe-essentials.

If you cannot head out and enjoy the summer, bring the summer vibes home. Just like IU did in her recent live. The actress-singer hosted a Homebody vacation where she interacted with fans and sang a few songs for them. For the session, Lee Ji-eun picked out a black and white crochet top and matched it with a pair of blue denim pants. To enhance her OOTD, the Eight hitmaker sported a hat. She completed the look with a pair of black footwear.

Given that the theme was vacation, there were fruits and lemon-infused drinks placed on the set. To top it off, the singer was handed a watermelon-themed ukulele to complete the holiday vibe. In the photos shared on Instagram, the Hotel Del Luna stunner was seen holding up the ukulele, her drink and just having fun with the camera with flaunting her contagious smile.

Check out IU's latest Instagram photos below:

On the work front, IU is currently working on her upcoming movie titled Dream. The film marks her first commercial movie. IU will star opposite Park Seo Joon in the sports-themed film. While details about her role haven't officially been revealed, the actress plays a vital role in a story focusing on a retired footballer turned coach. Speaking about her experience on the sets, IU told Kim Eana’s Starry Night (Via Soompi) that it has been chaotic but a consistent experience.

