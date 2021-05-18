Drew Barrymore admits regret over working with director Woody Allen; Says having children changed her opinion

Drew Barrymore in a candid interview with Dylan Farrow, opened up about working with director Woody Allen in the past and why she regrets it.

Actress Drew Barrymore during a recent episode on her talk show, The Drew Barrymore show was seen having a candid conversation with Dylan Farrow about the HBO doc Allen v. Farrow. In this sit-down interview, Barrymore who had worked with Allen on his 1996 film, Everyone Says I Love You admitted to feeling regret about working with the director. Allen who has been accused of molestation by his daughter Dylan Farrow hasn't been criminally charged but did receive a lot of criticism in light of the Time's Up movement which also resulted in much of his work getting cancelled.

In her interview with Farrow, Barrymore expressed regret over falling prey to Hollywood's narrative about the filmmaker, Barrymore said, "I worked with Woody Allen. I did a film with him in 1996 called, Everyone Says I Love You, and there was no higher career calling card than to work with Woody Allen."

Further revealing how having children changed her opinion, Barrymore revealed on her show, "Then I had children, and it changed me because I realised that I was one of the people who was basically gaslit into not looking at a narrative beyond what I was being told. And I see what is happening in the industry now and that is because of you making that brave choice. So thank you for that.”

Apart from Barrymore, several other Hollywood celebs have expressed their regrets about working with Allen in the past, mainly after 2018, when Farrow resurfaced her story in an editorial that received massive support from Hollywood.

