Drew Barrymore and ex husband Tom Green reminisce their honeymoon as they REUNITE in person after 20 years

Drew Barrymore and her ex-husband Tom Green reunited for the first time in person after 20 years as he appeared on her show's latest episode. Tom described their reunion as "Weird In a good way." The duo took a trip down memory lane as they reminisced their Ireland honeymoon. Drew and Tom were married for a year and called it quits in 2002.

During the recent episode of The Drew Barrymore show, the actress had an emotional moment as she invited her ex-husband on the show. In the episode, Drew and Tom caught up on their memorable moments together and the former married couple also went on to discuss their honeymoon.

Recalling it as a "trip" together, Drew said, "Remember the road trip we took through Ireland…We hiked up this crazy mountain for hours. We were determined to reach the top but at certain points I don’t think we thought we ever were going to."

Responding to Barrymore, Tom then added, "It was our honeymoon." Talking about their adventures during the same, the comedian said, "I remember a couple of things. I think we may have hiked up two mountains. I remember one mountain we go to the top, it was foggy, and there was a sheep up there that hadn’t been shorn in years."

As for their meeting after two decades, Drew called it an "out-of-body experience" and further added, "Well, I respect and love you" whereas Green responded with a "Love you, too." The couple remained friendly and cordial all through the interaction and fans loved seeing the duo together again.

ALSO READ: Drew Barrymore has an 'amazing' reaction to Dakota Johnson's viral interview moment with Ellen DeGeneres