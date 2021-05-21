Drew Barrymore and Hugh Grant recall a 'bizarre' encounter when they made out for 10 minutes at a restaurant

Drew Barrymore recalled an awkward drunken encounter with Hugh Grant from "years ago" on her talk show.

Drew Barrymore recently hosted her Music and Lyrics co-star Hugh Grant on her talk show. After exchanging pleasantries and also discussing how good their romantic comedy together was, Barrymore went on to recall a time when she indulged in a drunken kiss with Grant. Drew spoke about the time when she met the actor at a restaurant and "grabbed him by the collar" and kissed him to which, Grant replied with an "I remember."

Describing the incident in detail, Barrymore said, "This was years ago—and I'd had a few drinks—and I walked in, and I ran into you, and instead of saying hello, I grabbed you by the collar, and I fully started kissing you." While Drew looked visibly embarrassed about the situation, Grant smilingly responded saying, "Yes, I remember that."

The actor further added to Barrymore's story that he was drunk too and was in the company of some Hollywood bigwigs when it happened. Recalling the incident, he said, "It was really bizarre. I was very drunk as well, and I was with some very nice but not drunk studio executives from L.A., and they were very surprised. Someone said, 'Oh, there's Drew Barrymore.' I get up to say hi, and then we make out for 10 minutes, and then I sit down again, and we go and talk about the script."

Check out Drew Barrymore and Hugh Grant's conversation Here

This certainly isn't the first time that Barrymore has shared such an anecdote on her show. Previously, she recalled an incident when she accidentally sent a racy text to teen boy instead of sending it to Cameron Diaz.

