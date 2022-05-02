Drew Barrymore apologizes after facing backlash for 'making light' of Johnny Depp & Amber Heard trial

In a recent video post on Instagram, Drew Barrymore expresses her regret for "making light" of the ongoing legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The talk show host apologized for seemingly talking about the subject with Anthony Anderson and using some questionable analogy to describe the current status of the two. Supporters quickly made Barrymore aware that her words were insensitive given the circumstances.

On realising how her words could have been hurtful, the Scream actress took to Instagram to clear the air and apologize. For those unversed, during her chat with Anderson, Drew commented on the lawsuit as she added, via ET Canada, "It’s like one layer of crazy, it’s a seven-layer dip of insanity," she went on, "I know that these are two people’s real lives and I know what it’s like to have your life put out in public." Barrymore further commented, "I understand all the feelings, but they are actually offering up this information."

Sharing a video clip, Barrymore addressed the situation and her words as she noted, "It has come to my attention that I have offended people with making light of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard and for that, I just want to deeply apologize and appreciate everyone who spoke out because this can be a teachable moment for me and how I move forward and how I conduct myself."

The actress emphasised that she could be a "better person" going forward after learning from this incident. She elaborated that this slip up is another chance for her to grow more and added, " I thank everyone for helping me grow along the way and teaching me."

