Drew Barrymore calls for a ‘revolt against perfection’ as she discusses mental health with Machine Gun Kelly

Drew Barrymore and rapper Machine Gun Kelly recently had a heart to heart when the singer made an appearance on her show The Drew Barrymore Show. Drew opened up about their intense chat on CBS Mornings. In a clip from the talk show, the rapper can be seen openly discussing his mental health. “I think I am new to being vulnerable outside of songs. So I see a lot of pictures of me as like smiles on them and I am always like it’d weird though because I didn’t feel good at all that day. I kind of am sick of smiling on days when I don’t feel like smiling,” he confessed.

The rapper who’s dating Megan Fox also said that he is also afraid of disappointing his fans. “I feel this odd pressure because I don’t want my fans to think I’m taking something for granted. So if I accept an award and I am smiling but behind the scenes stuff was going on, I don’t know. A lot of what I do is for other people and I haven’t given myself the time to just accept that it’s okay to not be okay.” Kelly continued, “My whole point is, I didn’t want to bring that into the show I just wanna talk about funny stuff. I would love to get out of what I am doing.”

In reaction to his honest confessions, Barrymore also opened up about her own struggles.

She said: “I went to Utah to change my life. I went through a really painful divorce and I wasn’t doing very well. I just wanted to go talk to some people about how to pull myself out of a hole. I had these two kids I had to fight for and I needed help.”

The 46-year-old actress also encouraged more conversations around mental health to take place in public. She said: “I wouldn’t be surprised if there is a revolt against the perfection right now that we are all forced to see and feel through social media. We’re in an impasse and a crux of a moment where talking about how we figure ourselves out, how we fix ourselves takes a journey and solutions. Most people do it in private.”

Also read: Drew Barrymore TEARS UP while visiting mental institution she was placed in at 13; Recalls the experience