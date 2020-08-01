  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Drew Barrymore does not want her daughters to act before they are 14 years old

Actress Drew Barrymore says she doesn't want her daughters to act until they are older.
10340 reads Mumbai
Hollywood
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
The 45-year-old actress began her career when she was just 11 months and worked throughout her childhood. While speaking to Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell via video chat, she said that she would support Olive, seven, and Frankie, six, if they wanted to follow in her footsteps, but would rather wait until they are at least in their teens before encouraging them to do so, reports femalefirst.co.uk."I would be the first person to help them, but not before 14 or 15," she said. The star, who has her daughters with ex-husband Will Kopelman, also admitted that her long career has had its ups and downs but she wouldn't trade her "wonderful baggage" for anything.

She said: "I have all sort of wonderful baggage that I would never let go of or have it any other way, because I wouldn't be exactly who I am at this moment in time without those experiences." Meanwhile, the actress recently admitted that she found homeschooling during the coronavirus pandemic to be overwhelming at first. She said: "Between homeschooling and working, I felt very overwhelmed at first - and I hate feeling overwhelmed. It was weird to be a mum and a teacher and a provider and a friend. I felt sad for a while that I was all I could offer my children. Then I realised that I had to get out from under it. I have so much empathy and patience for everyone but myself, it's sick."

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement