Drew Barrymore fans are in a frenzy as she drops 'flirtatious' comment on Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram

For those of you who don't know, besides being an actor Leonardo DiCaprio is also a climate change activist. He uses his Instagram account to raise climate change issues. On Wednesday, Drew Barrymore reacted to one of the actor’s posts about the rising temperature of the Earth due to the climate crisis. The post showed an image demonstrating the consequences of unchecked global warming. While in one of the comments, she thanked the star for his constant efforts in saving the Earth, in the second she dropped a flirtatious message leaving fans in a frenzy. She called the Oscar winner hot on the post.

One of the comments that the 46-year-old left read, “Thank you for always have been the pioneer of saving our earth.” She followed that up with another comment which stated, “You should be the only hot one, and not our planet!” Fans immediately began to comment beneath Drew’s. Many of them admired the actress for putting herself out there. “What she just say?”, wrote one user, another said, “You’re a real one, Drew”. A third one said, “I am living for this comment”.

The talk show host has been married thrice, first to Jeremy Thomas (1994-1995), then to Tom Green (2001-2002) and Will Kopelman (2012-2016). Meanwhile, Leonardo DiCaprio has been dating Camila Morrone for a while now. The actor spends his off-screen time raising awareness on climate change issues. He even set up the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation that focuses on protecting the planet’s wildlife.

