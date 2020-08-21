Drew Barrymore GETS CANDID about her infamous, short lived role in horror film Scream; Watch

During a recent interview, Drew Barrymore revealed the real reason behind her short-lived role in the horror film--Scream. Watch the full interview below.

Hollywood veteran Drew Barrymore recently took part in an interview by First We Feed and things got heated! The actress’ appearance on Thursday featured her eating a bunch of spicy food and she revealed some interesting facts about her film Scream. During the appearance, Drew spoke about the folklore behind some of her biggest roles, including her iconic, shockingly short-lived role in Scream.

She explained on the show, “In the horror film genre, my biggest pet peeve was that I always knew the main character was always going to be slugging through at the end but was going to creak by and make it.” “What I wanted to do is to take that comfort zone away. I asked if I could be Casey Becker so that we would establish that rule does not apply in this film,” she revealed.

See her fun interview below:

In case you missed it, the Charlie’s Angels actress is launching her own talk show--The Drew Barrymore Talk Show--where she will interview her famous celebrity friends. In a recent promo of the highly-anticipated show, Drew revealed her first guest on her upcoming talk show. In the short promo clip, the 45-year-old actress was seen interviewing her seven-year-old self. The young Drew who was being interviewed was added in the clip from a 1982 interview on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson. The interview actually marked 38 years ago on the day the promo was released.

