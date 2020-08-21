  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Drew Barrymore GETS CANDID about her infamous, short lived role in horror film Scream; Watch

During a recent interview, Drew Barrymore revealed the real reason behind her short-lived role in the horror film--Scream. Watch the full interview below.
18219 reads Mumbai Updated: August 21, 2020 10:15 pm
Drew Barrymore GETS CANDID about her infamous, short lived role in horror film Scream; WatchDrew Barrymore GETS CANDID about her infamous, short lived role in horror film Scream; Watch

Hollywood veteran Drew Barrymore recently took part in an interview by First We Feed and things got heated! The actress’ appearance on Thursday featured her eating a bunch of spicy food and she revealed some interesting facts about her film Scream. During the appearance, Drew spoke about the folklore behind some of her biggest roles, including her iconic, shockingly short-lived role in Scream.

 

She explained on the show, “In the horror film genre, my biggest pet peeve was that I always knew the main character was always going to be slugging through at the end but was going to creak by and make it.” “What I wanted to do is to take that comfort zone away. I asked if I could be Casey Becker so that we would establish that rule does not apply in this film,” she revealed.

 

See her fun interview below:

 

In case you missed it, the Charlie’s Angels actress is launching her own talk show--The Drew Barrymore Talk Show--where she will interview her famous celebrity friends. In a recent promo of the highly-anticipated show, Drew revealed her first guest on her upcoming talk show. In the short promo clip, the 45-year-old actress was seen interviewing her seven-year-old self. The young Drew who was being interviewed was added in the clip from a 1982 interview on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson. The interview actually marked 38 years ago on the day the promo was released. 

 

ALSO READ: Drew Barrymore REVEALS her first guest for her upcoming talk show in new promo; Watch

Credits :First We Feed, The Drew Barrymore Talk Show, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement