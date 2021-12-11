Drew Barrymore gets candid about quitting alcohol; Recalls thinking this ‘does not serve me and my life’

Drew Barrymore recently opened up about being sober and her journey to sobriety. While making an appearance on CBS This Morning, the actress, 46, got candid about quitting alcohol. She also revealed she’s been sober for two and a half years now. She said: “It was something I realized just did not serve me and my life.” While Drew still wanted didn't say much about her private struggle, the actress did open up about mental health and the dangers of social media.

Later on in the interview, Drew also shared: “I went to Utah to change my life. I went through a really painful divorce and I wasn’t doing very well. I just wanted to go talk to some people about how to pull myself out of a hole. I had these two kids I had to fight for and I needed help.”

The Blended star also encouraged more conversations around mental health to take place in public. She said: “I wouldn’t be surprised if there is a revolt against the perfection right now that we are all forced to see and feel through social media. We’re in an impasse and a crux of a moment where talking about how we figure ourselves out, how we fix ourselves takes a journey and solutions. Most people do it in private.”

If you didnt know, the actress has been in the industry since 1980 when she made her movie debut as a child. The actress has been acting in films throughout her life and is currently the host of her own talk show—The Drew Barrymore Show.

