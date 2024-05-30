Drew Barrymore was set to star in a Wizard of Oz "prequel" almost thirty years ago. In a recent chat with US Weekly, the 49-year-old actress and producer revealed that in 1995, she was given a script for a movie titled Surrender Dorothy.

This title references the iconic scene from the 1935 film where the Wicked Witch writes Surrender Dorothy across Oz’s skies. Drew Barrymore fell in love with the script when she first started her production company, Flower Films.

Drew Barrymore reveals about a movie script she's been eyeing for 28 years

The host of The Drew Barrymore Show recently talked about Surrender Dorothy, a prequel to The Wizard of Oz, with Us Weekly. In the interview, she revealed it is "the script" she has been trying to get made for 28 years under her production company, Flower Films.

"Surrender Dorothy is the script I've been trying to get made for, I kid you not, 28 years," she shared with the outlet. She recalled, "When we first started Flower Films, it was one of the first scripts I fell in love with and we developed it. So it feels very personal to me," talking about her production company that she started with her producing partner, Nancy Juvonen.

However, after many years of setbacks, Barrymore thinks the script is probably “lying in a vault somewhere.”

Drew and Nancy Juvonen, Jimmy Fallon's wife, started Flower Films in 1995. Unfortunately, the script is likely "lying in a vault somewhere." Despite this, Drew is still interested in making the film.

Barrymore said, “As a director, I would give anything to [make] that, and then as an actor, it was sort of not really available to me for many years. And I did try, but [it] wasn’t feeling right for me.”

In 2002, co-producer Robert Kosberg revealed that the story would be set in the present day. “What if the Witch didn’t die? What if it was all an act? And now it’s the year 2000 and the Wicked Witch is still alive and well and mean and green and she’s broken out of Oz Jail and she’s on her way to New York to get those damn red slippers once and for all,” Kosberg teased according to The News.

Drew Barrymore's upcoming projects

As for what projects may be coming, fans will have to wait. Last December, on The Drew Barrymore Show, Drew expressed her preference for rom-coms and lighthearted movies. She said I never really wanted to make dark films.” She added, “I just thought that I would live a happier life if I was telling happier stories because I feel like at the end of even a good day, let alone [a] hard day, we’ve gotta have something there that’s more joyful,”

The Wizard of Oz is available to stream on Max.

