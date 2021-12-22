Drew Barrymore gets nostalgic about the time Matrix alum Keanu Reeves took her ‘on the ride of my life’

Drew Barrymore recently got nostalgic and looked back at the time when Matrix alumKeanu Reeves took her on a scenic bike ride! While promoting his latest and highly-anticipated film The Matrix Resseructions, Reeves made an appearance on the 46-year-old actress’ daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show.

While chatting, the former co-stars looked back at filming their movie Babes in Toyland back in 1986. Drew said: “We had so much fun making it,” as she moved on to talking about the 57-year-old actor’s surprise for her 16th birthday. Drew recalled the scenic bike ride Keanu gifter Drew for her birthday and said: “You took me on the ride of my life. And I was so free, I was such a free human being, and it was just this moment where I just remember loving life and being so happy and I hold it so dear because the older we get, the harder it is to get to that feeling. Keanu responded: “Oh wow, we probably went fast.” “So fast!” Drew added.

This isn't the first time the actress has gotten nostalgic on the show. Back in September 2021, Barrymore looked back at her childhood and teared up while recollecting her teenage years. On her namesake, The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress shared: “I was a real wild child and I just got so out of control that no one knew what to do with me. They drove me here in the middle of the night and they walked me through those two doors and when you go through those two doors you do not come out. And I was there for a year and a half.” If you didn’t know, Barrymore stayed at the institution for a total of 18 months.

