Drew Barrymore GUSHES about ex husband's wife Alexandra Michler; Says 'feel like I won the lottery with her'

Looks like Drew Barrymore can't get enough of her ex-new husband's wife. On Monday, the actress, 46, joined Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast and discussed her ex Will Kopelman's new wife, Alexandra Michler. "He just got remarried actually last week to this most amazing woman," Barrymore told Shepard.

She further said as per PEOPLE, "This incredible woman Allie, and I just feel like I won the lottery with her, like, I really did. I feel like I'm lucky that there's this new beautiful soul that came into our lives." However, Barrymore added she does not "try to be her best friend," although Michler "knows that I absolutely worship the ground she walks on, and I'm her biggest cheerleader." "But I give them space," she continued. "We hang out. We do dinners with all the kids, birthdays. We might take a trip together, we're finding our way in a beautiful, slow, respectful manner."

Meanwhile, Barrymore added, "I'm just so lucky because she came into Will's life and got to know my daughters very well and very real, saw all the warts and all the hearts, everything in between. Literally was like, 'I choose you.' It's a miracle, and I know miracles exist because I was so devastated that our relationship didn't work out because I wanted this."

However, Barrymore and Kopelman, both 43, married in 2012 and got divorced in 2016. Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7, are the couple's children. Despite their split, Barrymore said, "I think Will and I did a kick a-- job of putting our kids first and showing solidarity."

