Drew Barrymore Gushes About Why She 'Loves Being In Films' With Blended Co-star Adam Sandler; Recalls Kiss Scene

Drew Barrymore has touted Adam Sandler as her favorite on-screen kiss, but for reasons that don't exactly involve romance. The duo have starred in several romance movies and cemented a lifelong friendship throughout their decades-long illustrious careers.

Appearing on the show Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the actress and talk show host made a point that their chemistry overshadows traditional Hollywood love stories. Barrymore, 49, has appeared in three movies with Sandler, 58: The Wedding Singer (1998), 50 First Dates (2004), and Blended (2014).

Speaking about their long history of collaboration, she said that their chemistry is based on respect rather than sexual tension. She emphasized that they are good friends, adding that they never dated and that Sandler's wife, Jackie, is her friend.

"I mean, I love that Adam Sandler and I are so platonic," she said, adding, "We never dated; his wife Jackie is my dear friend."

Barrymore continued, "But I love being in films with him because I think we're representing something bigger than hot, sexual chemistry. We're representing true admiration of another person."

Their collaboration started in The Wedding Singer; here, Barrymore is set to marry when she falls in love with Sandler, the wedding singer. Six years down the line, they reunite in 50 First Dates. This film brings together Sandler, this time a veterinarian trying to woo over the memory-challenged beauty Barrymore portrayed. A decade later, they starred in Blended, where they find themselves to be single parents brought together by fate.

Drew Barrymore has also expressed interest in collaborating with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston in future projects.