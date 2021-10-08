Drew Barrymore has an 'amazing' reaction to Dakota Johnson's viral interview moment with Ellen DeGeneres

If there was an award for talk show moments, it would have definitely gone to Dakota Johnson for her epic response to Ellen DeGeneres after the latter claimed to not have been invited to her birthday party. The 32-year-old actress recently appeared on Drew Barrymore show and the latter lauded Dakota for her "amazing" response on the Ellen show.

It all started with Dakota Johnson discussing how great her neighbours Jimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney and then she quipped, "have a lot of parties and they don't invite me." This led Drew to remind her about her viral answer about party invitations to Ellen DeGeneres on the latter's show. Recalling the same, Drew said, "People have gotten in trouble for claiming not being invited to your parties" which led Johnson to break into a laugh.

As if Dakota's laugh wasn't enough, Drew further went on to add what she thought about Johnson's reply and said, "That was amazing, by the way. Like, amazing."

For the unreversed, the moment that Drew was referring to happened during Dakota's 2019 appearance on the Ellen show where she gave a straightforward response to Ellen after she asked why she wasn't invited to the actress' 30th bash. Dakota told Ellen, "Actually, no, that's not the truth, Ellen. You were invited."

There was a visible awkwardness in the interview following Johnson's comeback. Dakota's reply to Ellen went viral on the internet after netizens found her honest response calling out Ellen during the show an epic comeback.

ALSO READ: Dakota Johnson is BEWITCHING in black: 5 Times the actress rocked the colour better than anybody else