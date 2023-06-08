Drew Barrymore heaps praise on Steven Spielberg; Calls him only 'parental figure' in her life

Drew Barrymore recently talked about Steven Spielberg's influence on her life and how she admires him from a young age. In an interview with Vulture, Barrymore described the filmmaker as "the only person in my life to this day that ever was a parental figure" when she played the then-child actress in the title role in 1982's E.T. the Extra Terrestrial.

Drew Barrymore’s relationship with Steven Spielberg

Drew Barrymore shared that she has admired Steven Spielberg since her young age. The new interview shared some aspects of Spielberg's bond with Barrymore, who was seven during E.T.'s production including that he kept operators around to drive E.T. puppet so it can react to Barrymore.

Barrymore revealed how Spielberg used the E.T. puppet on the set. When she reunited with her former co-stars Henry Thomas, Robert MacNaughton and Dee Wallace during an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show in October, the actress recalled that she ‘believed it was real.’ She expressed her love for Steven Spielberg as she said, “I really loved him in such a profound way.”

Spielberg on the outlet of E.T.

Talking about the outlet of the story, Spielberg said, “I didn’t want to burst the bubble.” Notably, he made sure to shoot the movie in chronological order which was rare for filmmaking as he discussed a moment in which Barrymore asked the puppeteers to leave during a scene. “So I simply said, ‘It’s okay, E.T. is so special E.T. has eight assistants. I am the director, I only have one,” added the E.T. director.

Meanwhile, the story said Barrymore would have lunch with E.T. puppet during the shooting and asked Steven to be her godfather which led her to stay with the filmmaker on weekends. It also dealt with Barrymore's complicated thoughts about her parents, Jade Barrymore and John Drew Barrymore, whom she was legally emancipated from when she was 14.

ALSO READ: Drew Barrymore says she 'cannot wait' for her mother Jaid to die, 'I have to f*cking grow...'