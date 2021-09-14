Drew Barrymore jokes about putting ‘bros before hoes’ when asked to pick among Jennifer Aniston & Adam Sandler

Hollywood hotties Drew Barrymore and Jennifer Aniston recently opened up about the strong friendship they share! While appearing on Drew’s The Drew Barrymore Show, the Friends alum spoke about a recent Twitter debate involving Adam Sandler. For the unversed, both actresses have starred in films with Sandler several times in the 90s. While Barrymore has worked with Sandler on films like 50 First Dates, The Wedding Singer and Blended. Aniston has starred opposite the star in films including--Murder Mystery, Just Go With It and more.

Barrymore started off the segment by recalling: “Okay, so there was this Twitter debate that happened about who is a better partner for Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston or Drew Barrymore? Which sounds weird to say my name. And what I loved that came out of that was that you and I chose each other,” she continued.

Aniston replied, “Oh well that’s a no brainer. There’s the phrase the guys like to say bros before hoes.” “Oh my God I was going to say hoes before bros. And that is sisterhood. And we have had that and you have that with your friends and we just celebrate that and I loved that that was the true answer,” Barrymore added.

During the rest of the appearance, Jennifer opened up about her upcoming role in The Morning Show S2 and revealed how playing Alex in the show was such a cathartic experience for her.

“It was basically about just revisiting some of the shadows, blind spots that I put into a particular file and meeting them head on and actually releasing them. It was like an extraordinary therapy, better than any actual therapist that I’ve been going to for years on end,” she recalled.

Also Read: Drew Barrymore admits regret over working with director Woody Allen; Says having children changed her opinion