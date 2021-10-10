Drew Barrymore lauds Kim Kardashian for her Saturday Night Live debut: Got me laughing so hard

Drew Barrymore took to praising television star Kim Kardashian for her Saturday Night Live debut as a host. The Charlie's Angels actress, 46, took to her social media platform to laud the beauty mogul for her entertainment sketch at the renowned show.

"Kim Kardashian, come on. So good," Drew penned, while posting selfies of her as she watched Kardashian on her television screen. "Ps this film critic sketch got me laughing so hard [sic]," Drew added in her Instagram post. Kim Kardashian's SNL debut definitely made major headlines as the star left no stone unturned in delivering a successful performance. Previously, it was also reported that she was preparing hard for the show, and it seemed like fans have well-appreciated her hard work and dedication. Kardashian's epic sketches included Jesse Williams, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Rami Malek, Chris Rock, Lala Anthony, Blake Griffin, SNL‘s Lorne Michaels, Gayle King, Amy Schumer, Aidy Bryant, Tyler Cameron, Lindsay Shookus and Scott Disick.

Take a look at Drew Barrymore post:

Fans took to Drew's comment section to appreciate Kim's efforts and called her show one of the bests at Saturday Night Live. Kim's SNL skit was all about her roasting estranged husband Kanye West, poking fun at Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's effortless PDA, sharing some PDA-filled moments herself with Pete Davidson, her epic Bachelorette spoof, and the People's Kourt sketch where Kris Jenner sued sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian too took to their Instagram stories to post snaps of them watching the show and appreciate Kim's sketches. What do you think of Kim Kardashian's SNL debut? Tell Pinkvilla in the comments below.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian attends SNL afterparty in an all pink catsuit with Kris, Khloé & Scott Disick