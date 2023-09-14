Drew Barrymore loses National Book Awards hosting gig amid talk show controversy? Here's what happened

In a surprising turn of events, Drew Barrymore has withdrawn as the host of the upcoming 74th National Book Awards Ceremony, a decision made by the National Book Foundation. This decision comes in the wake of the announcement that Barrymore's talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, is set to resume production this fall during a period marked by Hollywood strikes.

The foundation's decision

The National Book Foundation, responsible for organizing the prestigious National Book Awards, issued a statement via social media clarifying its stance. The statement emphasized the essence of the awards evening, which is dedicated to celebrating literature and the remarkable contributions of writers to our culture. It stated, "In light of the announcement that 'The Drew Barrymore Show' will resume production, the National Book Foundation has rescinded Ms. Barrymore's invitation to host the 74th National Book Awards Ceremony." The foundation expressed gratitude to Drew Barrymore and her team for their understanding of the situation, emphasizing their commitment to maintaining the awards' focus on writers and books.

Controversy surrounding Drew Barrymore's talk show

The controversy surrounding Drew Barrymore's talk show resurfaced after she announced the show's return on September 18th. Some individuals protested this decision, leading to questions about Barrymore's role during a period of Hollywood strikes. However, SAG-AFTRA clarified that "The Drew Barrymore Show" is produced under a separate contract, not affected by the strikes, and is permissible work. Despite this clarification, attendees at the show's taping claimed they were kicked out on Monday for supporting the strike. In response, a spokesperson from "The Drew Barrymore Show" stated, "It is our policy to welcome everyone to our show tapings," and expressed regret that some audience members were not permitted to attend due to heightened security concerns. The show's team is reaching out to those affected to offer new tickets.

Drew Barrymore's decision to step down as the host of the National Book Awards Ceremony reflects the complexity of her recent talk show controversy and the challenges it poses in the midst of Hollywood strikes. The National Book Foundation's commitment to celebrating writers and literature remains unwavering, and the search for a replacement host for the November 15th event continues.

