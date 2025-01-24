Drew Barrymore Opens Up About Divorce From Will Kopelman and Parenthood: 'My Dream Family Was Falling Apart'

Drew Barrymore has revealed the details of her 2016 divorce from Will Kopelman. According to the 50 First Dates actress, this marked a time for her to rebuild a life for the benefit of their two daughters, now aged 12, Olive, and 10, Frankie.

The Charlie's Angels actress discusses the emotional heaviness of their breakup after four years of marriage, speaking to AARP The Magazine in its February/March 2025 issue. The 49-year-old actress and television personality mentioned feeling "lost" as she navigated the aftermath and felt burdened by sadness as she struggled through it. It was a strong commitment to becoming a better parent that helped her regain the strength to move forward.

She recounted, "My dream family was falling apart and I didn't know how to put one foot in front of the other. And I had grown up so fast but now I didn’t know what age to feel—I just knew that my life was heavy and painful and sad—and I sat in that for a while."

"Eventually, thank goodness, I lifted myself out of it," Barrymore said, adding, "I had two kids and I had to figure it out."

As the years went by, Barrymore and Kopelman were able to establish a great co-parenting relationship. After Kopelman remarried Alexandra Michler in 2021, Barrymore was very thankful for the healthy family atmosphere they have created. She said that Michler is such an amazing addition to their lives and that this cooperative nature has become an inspiration to the resilience and growth of their daughters.

ALSO READ: Child Star Official TRAILER: What Does The Dark Side Of Young Stardom Look Like? Demi Lovato, Drew Barrymore And More Reveal In New Docu

While her daughters have encouraged her to date, Barrymore has been cautious in her approach, considering experiences from her own childhood as a young actress in Hollywood. She said, "My girls say I should go on dates, but I also know how I felt when men were around when I was little—it didn’t feel safe to me, so I’m probably overcautious from those experiences."

Advertisement

Barrymore has instead focused on being a mother and taking care of herself rather than seeking a romantic partner.

Since Barrymore became a mother, she decided to spend less time on acting. She realized that she would have no time for her children if she was always involved in long hours of filmmaking. For Drew Barrymore, spending quality time with her daughters and creating a safe and loving environment remain her ultimate goals.

ALSO READ: SZA Reveals Her Admiration For Drew Barrymore on Talk Show Appearance: 'I Wrote You This Letter'