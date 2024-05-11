Drew Barrymore Opens Up About Scary First Date; Says She Thought He Was 'Going To Murder' Her

Drew Barrymore described a terrifying encounter from her youth on a recent edition of her talk show that sounded like something from a horror film. The actress related a story about how, while out on a date with a man she thought she knew well, she suddenly became terrified that he might be plotting to hurt her.

Barrymore clarified that she had been under the impression that the individual in question was someone she knew a lot of people who knew. She stated that she wouldn't have gone to his flat if they hadn't developed a mutual connection, but she still consented to attend despite her first misgivings.

When one considers the experience, Barrymore's account serves as a helpful reminder of how crucial it is to follow one's gut and put one's own safety first, especially in circumstances that feel familiar. Although her experience didn't quite unfold like a scene from Scream, it did serve as a terrifying reminder of the risks that might lurk beneath seemingly innocuous meetings.

Drew Barrymore's hilarious surprise during a home renovation date

Barrymore revealed that when she got to the man's flat, she couldn't help but observe that he was renovating his house, a detail that caught her attention out of the blue.

Barrymore, who is passionate about interior design, found that her partner was equally excited as they looked around the house. But when they went down to the basement, her laughter swiftly gave way to disbelief, which worried co-host Ross Mathews.

Drew Barrymore's unlikely bond: From basement jokes to lasting friendship

Barrymore got the strength to talk to her date about her anxieties when she and her date had safely retreated from the cellar. She told him the truth, "You know, I know we don't really know each other, but I was really afraid that you were going to murder me."

Remarkably, this open disclosure strengthened their bond rather than causing continued embarrassment. Barrymore claimed that the encounter "totally bonded" them.

Barrymore and her date remained friends long after that night, despite the initial scare. They kept running into each other over the next few years and eventually became more of close friends than love partners. Thinking back on their special relationship, Barrymore laughed to remember how often they would joke about "the night I thought he was gonna murder me."

