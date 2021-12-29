Drew Barrymore pens a candid note on self care, reveals she is planning to 'put wellness first’

As the new year approaches, Drew Barrymore is focusing on her mental health and overall well-being. The 46-year-old Never Been Kissed star posted a photo of a scale with a yellow sticky note next to it that reads, "Say something kind to yourself" with her Instagram followers on Tuesday.

"The point of wellness to me is the mental! I am exhausted from work. I don't care what the number says! But, I feel bloated from eating like crap. Sleeping too little. Working so much. I have a week off and I plan to scrape those barnacles!" she began her lengthy caption, adding that she needs a "redo reboot." The Drew Barrymore Show host went on to say that she's looking forward to seeing what a week of positive adjustments may do for her while she's on vacation. “But it will be a fun journey to just see how I can totally take care of myself and put wellness first,” she added. “Which is just not an option most of the time. Which is I guess why they call it balance.”

However, Drew also added it would be “great to go hard this week on seeing what I can scrape off myself.” This isn't the first time Barrymore has been open about her mental health and wellbeing issues this year. Earlier this month, the Charlie's Angels actress spoke with CBS This Morning about her "quiet, confident" sobriety journey, revealing that she's been sober for about two-and-a-half years.

“It was something I realized just did not serve me and my life,” she said of alcohol earlier this month as per PEOPLE.