Drew Barrymore pens a heartfelt note for Britney Spears following latter's 'fairy tale' wedding

Drew Barrymore felt privileged to be present at Britney Spears' happily ever after. The talk show presenter was among the chosen few who were invited to Britney's picture-perfect wedding to Sam Asghari on June 9, which she attended with Selena Gomez, Madonna, and Paris Hilton.

However, Drew is now giving fans the inside scoop on the occasion, and it seems that the whole thing reminded her of her previous royal role as Danielle in the 1998 film Ever After: A Cinderella Story. "What I learned from Ever After is that we must rescue ourselves and yet still want the fairy tale," Drew explained on Instagram one day after attending the extravaganza in Los Angeles. "And that's exactly what Britney did!" The actress seemed to be alluding to Britney's recent court struggle, in which she terminated her 13-year conservatorship in 2021.

Sharing a slew of photos with the bride, Drew added, "I couldn't not be happier for her intrepid journey." However, Britney gushed over the E.T. actor in her own Instagram post, proving that the affection was reciprocal. "So many incredible people came to our wedding and I'm still in shock," the singer wrote, before calling Drew "my girl crush." Britney also expressed her admiration for Selena, stating she is "way prettier in person, if that's possible." She stated she was "speechless" when they came to her ceremony.

On the other hand, Donatella Versace, who created Britney's wedding gown, also commented on the gathering of influential women. "Iconic women supporting THE iconic woman," she captioned a photo of the celebrities. "Congratulations, Britney; we love you."

