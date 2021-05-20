Drew Barrymore recalls accidentally sending a racy text meant for Cameron Diaz to the wrong person

Drew Barrymore recently opened up about her friendship with Charlie’s Angels co-star Cameron Diaz and shared a hilarious blunder she made while texting her. Scrolls own to see what happened.

Actress Drew Barrymore recently looked back at the time when she once sent her BFF and Charlie’s Angels co-star Cameron Diaz a racy text that accidentally got sent to the wrong person! Fortunately, the person who got the text instead promised they would not release the contents of the video to the world. Recently, in a conversation with Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough on her talk show, Drew said, “You two ladies [Dobrev and Hough] are both in the same industry. My best friend happens to be Cameron Diaz and I sent her a video of me getting dressed.” “I sent it, turns out, to a sixteen-year-old boy named Matthew,” she said. “Anyway, long story.”

“He then wrote me back and was like, ‘I have your video but I promise I won’t like, put it out anywhere,’” she added. “And I’m only getting dressed not be sexy—I’m like doing this [dancing] to her—it’s because I was trying to multitask and she’s my best friend and we get dressed in front of each other all the time.” Drew added, “Thank God for Matthew for being such a kind young gentleman not to put it out there in the world.”

Later in the interview, Dobrev and Hough opened up about their friendship.“I think energy attracts energy and we have very like-minded energy,” Nina told host Drew Barrymore of the duo’s strong friendship, and added that they met “through a mutual friend [hair stylist Riawna Capri].”

