Blake Shelton REVEALS his & Gwen Stefani’s wedding song; Says they’ve talked about this extensively

In a chat with Jimmy Fallon, Blake Shelton recently got candid about which song he and Gwen Stefani will be dancing to at their wedding. Scroll down to see which one.

As country singer Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s wedding date inches closer, the couple is slowly revealing new details about the ceremony. Recently, the 44-year-old country music star appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and spoke about the song he and soon-to-be wife Gwen Stefani will dance to as their first dance.

“What’s your first song? Can you tell me?” Jimmy asked. “I think it’s called ‘The Wedding March,’” Blake amusingly responded. “Not that song!” Jimmy reacted. “At the reception, you come out of a fog machine. ‘Here is Mr. & Mrs. Blake Shelton!’ We hear you come out — ‘And now, it’s time for the couple’s first dance’ — then what do we hear?” Jimmy probed further.

“It’s ‘If You Leave’ from the Pretty In Pink soundtrack. I swear I have it right here. We’ve talked about this, we both love the song. We’re both fans of the ’80s, why not, why not?” Blake said. “I love it, if that’s for real!” Jimmy said as they both sang the Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark song from the 1986 romantic comedy. “Now I can make it to the wedding, by the way, I’m very available,” Jimmy laughed.

The couple announced their engagement back in October 2020 via Instagram. The happy couple first fell in love on the set of The Voice in 2015, bonding over their own recent heartbreak and respective divorces. They've been together ever since. The now-fiancés have collaborated on several duets, including Nobody But You — which hit No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart — and Happy Anywhere from earlier this year. They also dropped holiday song You Make It Feel Like Christmas and Go Ahead and Break My Heart from Shelton's 2016 If I'm Honest album.

Also Read: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ANNOUNCE engagement; Former quips ‘thanks for saving my 2020, and my life’

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×