Drew Barrymore recalls being romantically involved with Luke Wilson, says 'It was an open relationship'

Oh, to be young in Hollywood! During Thursday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Drew Barrymore and Kate Hudson catch up and reminisce about the good days. "When we first met, we were young and wild," said Barrymore, as per PEOPLE.

"I think it was at a bar/restaurant … Chez Jay's in Santa Monica, with Luke [Wilson]," said Hudson, 42. That's when Barrymore said, "I was dating him, but I think he was also dating other people." "It was an open relationship; we were young," she added. "I've been there with a Wilson too," said Hudson with a laugh. For those unversed, Hudson previously dated Luke's older brother Owen Wilson off and on, after the two filmed 2006's You, Me and Dupree together.

However, for Barrymore, the period in her life is one she remembers fondly, despite the fact that it was "low stakes." Interestingly, Drew has always opened up about her love life on social media, but recently Drew Barrymore is focusing on her mental health and overall well-being. The 46-year-old Never Been Kissed star posted a photo of a scale with a yellow sticky note next to it on her Instagram that read, "Say something kind to yourself."

Drew Barrymore has also opened up about feeling 'vulnerable' using dating apps. During an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 46-year-old actress revealed that it's difficult to find love online. "I will tell you this and don't feel sorry for me because it's just what happens to all us women out there... No one has connected with me," she said at the time.