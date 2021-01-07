Drew Barrymore recalls getting stood up post joining celebrity dating app; Dishes details on anonymous star

Drew Barrymore recently recalled the time she got stood up after signing up for a celebrity only dating app. Scroll down to find out what happened.

Hollywood veteran Drew Barrymore recently opened up about signing up for a celebrity dating app and got candid about what her experience was like. The 45-year-old actress revealed that she was actually stood up! The actress shared on The Drew Barrymore Show this week that she actually booked a date with an anonymous celebrity, but stood Barrymore up at the exact time they were planning to meet up. She then recalled thinking: “Can’t you be a jerk like an hour before? That would have been such a time saver.”

Drew laughed it off and joked that this happens all the time but she still felt so stupid. She then dished on who she planned to meet up with. Barrymore said that while this celebrity dating app had high-powered men, she didn’t go for any of those. Instead, she was actually going to meet up a comedy writer. Drew also revealed that she couldn’t help but compare herself to other women on the site during the process.

But then Drew shared that she said to herself: “At the same time, I’m like, you know what, this is my body. I made two babies. I’m working with what I’ve got…You know what, screw it. I love these women in Victoria’s Secret campaigns. I love these women on this app and I’m not going to compare myself to them.”

