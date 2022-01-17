Drew Barrymore RECALLS turning to 'mature' Courteney Cox for advice during a pregnancy scare at 21

Drew Barrymore recently invited the Scream cast members Courteney Cox, David Arquette and Neve Campbell on her talk show and it was delight for Scream fans to see the OG cast members together. During their interaction, Barrymore recalled how close they had gotten as cast members and specially recalled a moment between her and Courteney Cox.

Revealing that Courteney and her became "so close" during the filming, Barrymore further added, "I remember at the poster shoot I was having a nervous breakdown because I was having a false sense of being pregnant. "I kept asking you, 'How do you know if you're pregnant? We're supposed to shoot this poster, but oh my God, I just started dating somebody and how do you know?'"

Barrymore further added how she "felt safe" confiding in Cox and mentioned that the Friends star was "the mature, safe person in the room" at the time. Courteney further agreeing to Drew's response added,"I was the older one and I was the right person to ask!"

The fifth installment of the Scream franchise hit theaters recently and while it doesn't star Barrymore, nearly 25 years after the original film debuted, the film has Courteney, David and Neve reprising their roles from the original.

Scream was indeed a special film for a lot of reasons for the cast including actors Courteney and David who met on the sets of the film in 1996 and later tied the knot. The couple parted ways after 14 years of marriage and also share daughter Coco.

