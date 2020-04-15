Drew Barrymore reflects on homeschooling her kids amid COVID 19 lockdown: I cried every day, all day long

Drew Barrymore opened up about crying her eyes out while homeschooling her kids amid COVID 19 lockdown. Here’s what she had to say.

Drew Barrymore has new found respect for teachers after homeschooling her kids amid the ongoing Coronavirus Lockdown. The 45-year-old is finding it difficult to homeschool her kids and recently opened up about balancing her everyday chores in addition to teaching her children. The Blended actress shares two kids with ex Will Kopelman, daughters Olive (7) and Frankie (5). As the schools have been shut to promote social distancing and the kids are always at home, the actress revealed that for the first few days she cried every day.

During her latest appearance on the Today show, virtually, Drew reflected on her family’s quarantine routine. “I cried every day, all day long... It was like every church and state. It was the messiest plate I’ve ever held in my life to be the teacher, the parent, the disciplinarian, the caretaker,” she said. Speaking about the teachers, the actress admitted that life must be extra difficult for the teachers who have their own kids and have to also engage with other children in their classroom.

She mentioned that after her experience, she has started to appreciate teachers more than she did before she homeschooled her kids. During the interaction, the mother of two pointed out the importance of focusing on staying happy amid the ongoing health crisis. Drew stated that people should send out positive energy in the universe and stay optimistic. “I am not some vapid hippie who’s like, ‘You just gotta be happy, man.’ This is the way and the direction I will point my compass,” she added.

