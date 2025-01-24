Drew Barrymore Reflects On Giving Up Acting For Kids; ‘Parent I Dream To Be’

While Drew Barrymore had a whole generation muse over her fabulous acting skills, she had to leave the Hollywood world behind her. Opening up about this strong decision, the actress from Charlie’s Angels recently opened up, also reflecting on her parental duties.

Drew Barrymore spoke to AARP The Magazine for their February/March 2025 cover story. Talking about her past life, balancing Hollywood and parenthood, the actress, 49, stated, “I was in my early 40s, and not learning how to be my own healthy, independent individual, how to be the parent I dream to be.”

“Being other people doesn’t help me figure that out right now,” she added.

Further talking about her decision, the actress from Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle then explained that while she was doing films, she had to be away from her kids for long hours. Suggesting, “I wasn’t going to do that,” the Santa Clarita Diet actress cleared the air over her old decision.

For those who do not know, Drew Barrymore shares her two daughters with her ex-husband, Will Kopelman. Elsewhere in the same interview, the actress from He's Just Not That Into You also recalled how tough it was for her to go through a divorce with Kopelman. She mentioned that her dream family was falling apart, which made her confused about her future steps and feeling stuck.

Mentioning that she had to grow up so fast, today she doesn't know “what age to feel.” Calling her past life “heavy,” “painful,” and “sad,” the Going the Distance actress went on to state that she had to suffer from that trauma for a while.

However, eventually, Drew Barrymore lifted herself up from all the dark days and started to concentrate on her two kids.

For those unversed, Drew Barrymore had a young start, that too with the highly acclaimed director Steven Spielberg. She played the role of Gertie in the 1982 sci-fi movie, E.T.

