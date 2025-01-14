Drew Barrymore Reveals Doing THIS to an Ex-Boyfriend After He Cheated on Her; Read

Drew Barrymore seemingly knew how to take vengeance when someone did wrong to her. The actress recalled an incident where she took revenge on an unnamed ex-boyfriend who was cheating on her.

On her talk show, the Blended actress shared the decades-old story with the audience and her guest, SZA. She talked about taking all of his belongings that were in her house, putting them in his car, and then rolling his vehicle down his driveway. After that, she simply left it there and walked away.

But that wasn’t all! Barrymore shared that she then made the girl he was cheating on her with meet him for drinks while she sat there with them. She told him that he was going to sit there and listen to both of them talk. She instructed him to “shut up and listen!” and then drove him home. She recalled looking at him and saying, “Now get out.”

The 50 First Dates star kept the name of that ex-boyfriend a secret but shared that they have since been on good terms, and he is now the actress’ “dear friend.” While seemingly defending him, she explained that they were “young and stupid,” adding that she did “dumb things” as well.

Hearing this, SZA stated, “That wasn’t stupid. That was fire. I’m inspired. I’m deeply inspired,” adding, “I want to go to coffee and get out of the car.” The Wedding Singer star then promised that she would teach the vocalist all of her “old tricks,” as she has managed to maintain platonic relationships with all of her former partners.

Barrymore continued, “Later, I’m like, ‘Listen, you know what, we were just kids. I made mistakes too. And we’re human beings. And there was so much I loved about you. Can we be in each other’s lives?’”

However, it appears that the R&B singer was not on the same page as the actress. Barrymore asked, “Maybe in the future? Maybe after some time?” adding, "Time heals." To this, the singer disagreed, saying, “Time passes,” after which the actress said they needed more of one another in their lives.

