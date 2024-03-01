Drew Barrymore Reveals Her Daughter Attempts to 'Pants' Her When She's Not Wearing Underwear

Drew Barrymore, beloved actress turned talk show host, captivates audiences with her charm and wit on The Drew Barrymore Show. In each episode, she effortlessly connects with guests and viewers alike, sharing heartfelt stories and laughter. However, in a recent revelation, Barrymore disclosed that one of her daughters has an unexpected penchant for pantsing, adding a delightful twist to her family anecdotes.

Drew Barrymore’s daughter ‘tries to pants’ her

During a lively discussion on The Drew Barrymore Show, Drew Barrymore, alongside co-host Ross Mathews and guests Boy George and Saturday Night Live star Chloe Fineman, amusingly delved into Martha Stewart's recent revelation to Page Six about going commando. Amidst the banter, Barrymore shared a surprising tidbit about her own family dynamics, revealing that one of her daughters has a playful penchant for pantsing.

Matthews asked the group, “Do you ever go commando? Or is that a no, no?”

Barrymore interrupted Matthews by raising her hand into the air before he could finish his sentence. “I do,” Fineman said as she also shot her hand.

While Fineman admitted to going without underwear only in emergencies, the 49-year-old Barrymore disclosed her she “enjoys commando”. The Charlie's Angels star went on to reveal that her preference for going without undergarments is a widely recognized fact within her household.

She revealed, “My daughter tries to pants me all the time too because she knows I’m not wearing any underwear.” While Matthews seemed taken aback by the revelation, Barrymore hastened to explain that her daughter's penchant for going commando was merely a “joke.” However, the 50 First Dates star emphasized that she has sat clear boundaries that the playful tease should remain “an inside the house thing.”

Despite the humorous discussion, Matthews affirmed that he could never imagine stepping out of the house without a pair of underwear. He said, “It freaks me out. It makes me so — anything could happen. It could go real left,” to which Barrymore responded, “You mean like having your daughter come up and pull your pants down?”

Nevertheless, Barrymore didn’t reveal which one of her daughters is behind the prank as she’s mom to two girls, Olive and Frankie.

Drew Barrymore on daughter bringing her Playboy cover

In a recent revelation, Drew Barrymore disclosed that one of her daughters has been leveraging her past as a bargaining chip in their disputes. During the taping of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress shared with guest Christina Aguilera that her daughter invoked Barrymore's 1995 Playboy cover during an argument about appropriate attire. Barrymore said, “My daughter wants to wear a crop top. I’ll say, ‘No,’ and she’ll go, ‘You were on the cover of Playboy.’”

Aguilera who herself is a mother to a 9-year-old daughter also revealed that her own tween attempts similar tactics. She admitted, “My daughter wants to wear a crop top, too, and I’m just like, ‘Can we just pull it down?’”

The hitmaker expanded on her strategy, underscoring the significance of keeping communication channels open with her children. She said, “I think it’s important for her to have a strong sense of self but also to be very empowered with her body and eventually with her sexuality. So I want her to just really know herself first.”

Drew Barrymore share two daughters, Olive and Frankie with ex-husband Will Kopelman while Christina Aguilera has one daughter, Summer with fiancé Matthew Rutler, and a son, Max, with ex-husband Jordan Bartman.

