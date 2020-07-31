  • facebook
Drew Barrymore REVEALS her first guest for her upcoming talk show in new promo; Watch

In the recent promos of her upcoming daytime talk show, Drew Barrymore revealed the first guest she’s going to interview for the chat show, and it’s none other than her 7-year-old self.
Drew Barrymore REVEALS her first guest for her upcoming talk show in new promo; Watch
Charlie’s Angels actor Drew Barrymore finally revealed her first guest on her upcoming and much-anticipated talk show. The 45-year-old actress is interviewing her seven-year-old self in an adorable new promo video for the talk show. The promo features footage of Drew making an appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson back in 1982. The interview actually aired exactly 38 years ago this week.

 

 

Drew interviews her seven-year-old self about their upcoming daytime talk show. “I have so much to fill you in on. Want to hear about our new daytime show?” current Drew says. Her younger self replies, “I would love to.” At the end of the video, Drew recreates the iconic scream that she let out while being interviewed when she was seven. 

 

Earlier this week, Drew announced all of the content fans can expect leading up to the show’s premiere. The digital lineup according to Drew, includes the docuseries The Making Of The Drew Barrymore Show, The Art of the Interview, Drew’s Cookbook Club and Drew’s Movie Nite.

 

While announcing this news via YouTube, Drew said “I’m really looking forward to this digital world we are about to bring you into,” in the same video. “A series that’s very near and dear to me is called, The Making Of The Drew Barrymore Show, I have been on this show journey for a year. We started in 2019, it is now 2020, a very different year. And what that year-long journey has been like, where were we, where are we now and how did we get to where we are going. I’m really looking forward to telling you that, in a storytelling way,” she added.

 

ALSO READ: Drew Barrymore teases fans with BTS footage of her talk show ahead of its premiere; Watch

Credits :Youtube, Getty Images

