Drew Barrymore Reveals the Best Way to Heal From Romantic Heartbreaks: 'Every Time I’ve Been Dumped...'

Drew Barrymore is grateful to her female friends who have seen all her shades and stuck by her side through thick and thin, including the times she needed crucial support after a breakup.

Speaking with The Room Next Door star Julianne Moore about her female friendships over the years on her eponymous talk show on Wednesday, January 8, Barrymore, 49, said, “I think female friendships have been the thing that probably anchored my life the most.”

“Most of my friends, I’ve had for 30 and 40 years, are gonna be 50, so it’s like my whole life I’ve known these people,” she explained. “I trust them implicitly. They’re very honest with me, and I know that they’ve seen where I’ve been and where I’m going.”

Barrymore expressed that her female friendships filled the roles her traditional family was meant to, and in the absence of one, they always stepped in to fill that void.

Moore, 64, validated Barrymore’s thoughts by adding that female friends always want the “best for you.”

Barrymore added, “And you get through heartbreak so much easier. Every time I’ve ever been dumped, my first phone call is to my girlfriends. They make it so much easier.”

Barrymore previously opened up about how she once leveraged the support of her longtime friend and Charlie’s Angels co-star Lucy Liu after a bad breakup. During the Nov. 18, 2024, episode of her show, Barrymore talked about how Liu once found her hiding in her bushes after a romantic split.

Advertisement

“She rang the gate and she was hiding, and I came out. I was like, ‘Where… I don’t see anyone here,’” Liu, who appeared on Barrymore’s show to promote her Christmas film Red One, said. Addressing her friend directly, Liu added, “And then you kind of come out of the bushes with leaves in your hair and you’re like, ‘I don’t want him to see me here.’ Remember?”

Barrymore explained to her audience that she was going through an intense breakup and was depressed, hoping to spend the night at Liu’s house.

“There’s nothing better in heartbreak than your girlfriends,” she said at the time. “I hope it’s your guy friends and you go, ‘Come over, I’m gonna take you for a drink.’”

ALSO READ: Why Is Drew Barrymore So Touchy On Her Talk Show?