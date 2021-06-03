Drew Barrymore reveals why she had to relearn the 'parent child dynamic' while raising her daughters

Drew Barrymore opened up about raising her daughters with strict boundaries in a recent interview with Demi Lovato.

Drew Barrymore has two daughters and the actress is making sure that her parenting process in raising them is different compared to how she was raised. The actress in a recent interaction with Demi Lovato on the singer's podcast, 4D spoke about raising her daughters in a parenting setup that has boundaries. Barrymore also reflected on her own childhood and her relationship with her mother during the interaction.

Barrymore spoke about how the relationship she shared with her mother wasn't a conventional mother-daughter one. The actress stated that she and her mother, Jaid, were friends, not "parent and child" during her childhood. Reflecting on it now, after becoming a parent herself, Barrymore said that she had to "completely relearn what parent-child dynamic is."

Adding that she doesn't want to be a "friend" to her daughters. The 50 First Dates actress stressed on the importance of boundaries in a parent-child relationship and said, "I'm having amazing real realizations about my own kids and how little I understood what boundaries were. Like, I'm your parent, I'm not your friend. You can be friendly and do activities, it's not that it has to be this strict relationship", via People.

Barrymore shares daughters Frankie, 7, and Olive, 8, with ex-husband Will Kopelman. While Drew has managed to keep her daughter's lives fairly private, she is known to speak about them in interviews and on her show. The actress also recently revealed a special moment she shared with them after she told them about The Drew Barrymore Show earning three Daytime Emmy nominations.

