Drew Barrymore says she 'cannot wait' for her mother Jaid to die, 'I have to f*cking grow...'

Drew Barrymore's tumultuous relationship with her parents is no secret. Be it an abusive relationship she had with her late father John Barrymore or an exploitative one with her mother Jaid Barrymore. She has now admitted that she "cannot wait" for her mother to die, keep reading to know more details about what she said about her Jaid and why.

Barrymore's mother Jaid took her to industry parties from a young age, dated her boyfriends, and provided her with an unstable childhood. When the actress started doing drugs in her teenage years, her mother forced her into rehab. Barrymore was 14 years old when she got emancipated and has revealed that she and her mother never fully reconciled. Talking about her friends and their parents, she said, "All their moms are gone, and my mom's not."

"And I'm like, 'Well, I don't have that luxury.' But I cannot wait. I don't want to live in a state where I wish someone to be gone sooner than they're meant to be so I can grow. I actually want her to be happy and thrive and be healthy. But I have to f*cking grow in spite of her being on this planet," she told Vulture. Around an hour later, she regrets the comment against Jaid and said, "I dared to say it, and I didn't feel good."

"I do care. I'll never not care. I don't know if I've ever known how to fully guard, close off, not feel, build the wall up," Barrymore added. In a December cover interview from last year, the 48-year-old opened up about her relationship with Jaid, how she felt regarding her, and said, "I will always support her. I can't turn my back on the person who gave me my life. I can't do it. It would hurt me so much. I would find it so cruel."

There are times where I've realized that our chemistry and behavior will drum up a feeling in me where I have to say, 'Okay, I need a break again.' Drew Barrymore

She told People that the mother-daughter duo has established a lot of boundaries and taken many pauses in their lives. "Healthy pauses, I'm like, friends need to do it, life-longers need to do it, this is where we're at. The more time goes by and the older I get, the less guilt and corrosive toxic shame and just absolute discomfort comes with it." The ET star and award-winning actress talked about the guilt she still feels sometimes for creating boundaries and not getting to experience the kind of family she saw growing up.

The more you sort of go, 'My God I'm going to be 48, when does that guilty little girl that's still so sad that I don't have this amazing nuclear relationship with my family, when does that become okay?' Drew Barrymore

Barrymore further felt that she has been a "circus bear" her whole life and if the ringmaster left the tent, she would become the ringmaster and start flagellating herself. She even asked, "When will I ever give myself a fucking break? What would it be like to be empathetic toward that little girl?" She added, that she spent a lot of her life loving romance and drama and that she burnt herself out on it. "I genuinely am tired and exhausted," she divulged.

