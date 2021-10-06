Drew Barrymore says she respects Lucy Liu for standing up to Bill Murray on Charlie's Angels set

Drew Barrymore has recently opened up on the fallout between Lucy Liu and Bill Murray on the Charlie's Angels set. During one of the episodes of The Drew Barrymore Show, Barrymore has praised her fellow 'Angel' Liu and revealed in detail, what went on between Liu and Murray which led to a serious disagreement.

"What really happened was Bill was just in a -- you know, comedians can be a little dark sometimes," Drew began, via Entertainment Tonight, adding that Murray seemed to be in a "bad mood" the day the incident took place. "What you have to know is how much Lucy stood up for herself and that was the great thing that came out of an unfortunate circumstance," she noted. Drew recalled Lucy standing up for himself in front of Murray warning him of his behaviour. The actress also revealed that most of the cast and crew were in support of Liu as she called Murray out for his behaviour on a particular shoot day.

Speaking of Murray's behaviour, the actress noted that he had a general "negative" attitude before it "zeroed in" on Lucy Liu. But, the Never Been Kissed star made sure to praise her friend Liu for speaking up against Murray and correcting his behaviour.

"I respected her then, I respect her now," Barrymore said, who also served as a producer of the movie. She praised the cast and the production team for "not tiptoeing on eggshells" and solving the matter then and there. "We dealt with it right then and there, we were strong and we moved forward and we didn’t accept anything less moving forward," she said.

