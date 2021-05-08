Drew Barrymore sends a message of 'love, healing & prayers' for the people of India amid COVID 19 crisis

Drew Barrymore addresses the people of India with a "Namaste" as she sends her love and prayers amid the pandemic situation.

As India grapples with a devastating second wave of COVID-19, the country's healthcare system is in a dire situation and funds are being raised to help improve the same. Not only popular Indian personalities but also Hollywood celebrities are joining hands in supporting India during this time of need. After artists such as Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Richard Madden and several others urged fans to donate for India's COVID-19 crisis, actress and host Drew Barrymore has now sent a special message for the people of India.

The actress who is a host of The Drew Barrymore Show, in a segment, sent out a message for India, a country that holds a special place in her heart, and began by greeting a "Namaste". Barrymore said, "This one’s a special message to the people of India. A lot of you guys already know of my deep-rooted connection with the country and how I’ve always loved India for its culture, its people and so much more!”

Further talking about the country going through a difficult time right now, Barrymore said, "Today, as we cope with the worldwide situation, my heart goes out to the people of India who’re trying hard to hold it together. My sincere wishes and prayers to you to stay strong and believe that we will come out stronger together."

Stressing on how crucial it is to donate in whatever capacities one can, Drew spoke about even small contributions making a giant difference when it comes to saving lives. She further concluded by saying, "Most importantly, I’m sending you a lot of love, healing and prayers and faith in the light at the end of this dark tunnel.”

Check out Drew Barrymore's message here:

Among other celebrities spreading awareness for India is actress Jonas who has been crucial in bringing global attention and support for India's COVID-19 crisis by starting a fundraiser with Give India. Thanks to Chopra Jonas, major celebrities such as Hugh Jackman, Reese Witherspoon among many others have come forward to help.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra thanks Hugh Jackman as he amplifies & seeks support for her COVID 19 fundraiser for India

Share your comment ×