Drew Barrymore: Nostalgia Brings Warmth And Joy

Feeling good is what Drew Barrymore is all about. The 49-year-old actress and talk show presenter recently spoke with PEOPLE on what she believes to be the greatest "antidote" to life's occasionally more demanding obligations.

Like with animals, Drew Barrymore claims that nostalgia, whether it comes from a TV show, magazine, or social media platform, brings warmth, humor, and joy. She underlined the importance of this sense of wellbeing in the contemporary world, suggesting that it is something that people need, maybe even scientifically.

The importance of nostalgia and animals in life

Barrymore made the observation that this surge of optimism in our minds is crucial as we negotiate the complexities of life. She explained that every person's journey is different, and that pressures, responsibilities, and the challenge of caring for others are all part of it.

The comforting pull of nostalgia in this situation offers a much-needed emotional lift. According to Barrymore, these joyful and consoling times help people get over bigger challenges in their everyday lives.

"I just think animals are the antidote to everything, they just make us feel so good," added Barrymore, who recently partnered with Ring for the company's Ring Pet Portraits campaign. "Unlike a lot of things that make us feel good too, they're not very demanding either. We're so lucky to have them."

The actress, a mother of two and a pet parent to seven gushed about her love of animals but acknowledged that she has cleaned up a lot of excrement over her life. Many times.

While we're talking about nostalgia, Barrymore also talked about her part in the beloved 1982 movie E.T., stating that the alien is her "first imaginary friend."

Drew Barrymore's views and reflections

Drew Barrymore stated that E.T. felt like her first imaginary friend despite knowing he wasn't real. She recognized the distinction but believed it was critical to maintain a certain level of belief in some things. Barrymore described how this belief serves as both a survival strategy and a source of joy.

She emphasized the importance of recognizing things that inspire us and give us a sense of belief, whether they are fantastic or very real. According to Barrymore, this mindset helps people navigate life's challenges by finding joy and meaning in things that inspire belief, whether they are grounded in reality or imagination.

She expressed her lifelong affection for the magazine, saying it was more than just a publication to her. She described it as a safe haven that reflected her life's milestones.

Reflecting on her appearances on PEOPLE covers, she stated that they highlighted her flaws and journey of self-discovery, her transition into motherhood and marriage, and her professional accomplishments. The actress emphasized that every significant event in her life was represented by a PEOPLE magazine cover.

