Drew Barrymore shares a rare snap with Tom Holland, recalls being ‘captivated’ by his extraordinary talent

Drew Barrymore is throwing it back with a cute picture. On Saturday, the 46-year-old actress posted a series of rare photos from when she first met Tom Holland, on Instagram. Barrymore's post includes a picture of the two in what looks to be a restaurant.

"Tom Holland I remember meeting you what was it? 2011? And I was so captivated by you," the 50 First Dates star began the caption of her post. "I had just watched your movie and we were meeting about a project I was going to direct and I truly thought you were the most impressive and incredible person as well as such an extraordinary talent!" Barrymore extended her message by highlighting Holland's recent personal and professional accomplishments. She further penned, "There is nothing you can't and won't do!"

Check out her post here:

Meanwhile, while presenting an episode of her namesake talk show series, The Drew Barrymore Show, in December, Barrymore highlighted Holland, 25, and her support for him. During her "Drew's News" segment, Barrymore and Ross Mathews discussed Holland's remarks about his height in comparison to his Spider-Man co-star, Zendaya, as per PEOPLE. In reference to a press appearance last year in which Holland and Zendaya, 25, addressed their heights, Barrymore praised the two for shattering "old stigmas that are still hanging around" about women being taller than men.

However, in other news, Drew Barrymore recently admitted being in an open relationship with Luke Wilson. During Thursday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Drew Barrymore and Kate Hudson catch up and reminisce about the good days and that's when Drew revealed she was dating Luke. She said as per PEOPLE, "I was dating him, but I think he was also dating other people." "It was an open relationship; we were young."

