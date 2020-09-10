Drew Barrymore swears off marriage post 3rd divorce: I NEVER want to be entwined with someone like that again

Drew Barrymore recently revealed that she has no plans of getting married ever again, in an interview with People magazine, the actress explained her drastic decision.

Hollywood veteran Drew Barrymore is seemingly done with marriage. While promoting her upcoming talk show The Drew Barrymore Show, the 45-year-old actress opened up about her love life. “I am a hopeless romantic, and everybody on this planet needs love in some form,” Drew shared with People magazine. “And we are constantly contending with relationships. Love and those relationships may look differently for people. But it’s there at its core. So, I can’t help but want to explore and examine that.”

Despite being a self-proclaimed “hopeless romantic,” Drew is swearing off marriage. “Never. Never, never, never. I will never get married again!” Drew explained. “And I also believe people should not say the word ‘never,’ and I will never, with a capital N-E-V-E-R, never get married. It’s like I have two options: Cut it—this has not worked—or be Elizabeth Taylor. And I have too many more to go. I never want to be entwined with someone like that again ever. You break up, and you move on. You get divorced, and it’s just so different. I love that we are trying to hold on to an institution that [started] when the closest person to you for companionship was a three-day horse ride away and your life span was 30 years.”

Drew has been married three times. She was married to Jeremy Thomas from 1994 to 1995, married to Tom Green from 2001 to 2002, and married to Will Kopelman from 2012 to 2016. She and Will share two daughters – Frankie, 7, and Olive, 6.

Even though she doesn’t want to get married again, Drew is open to the idea of falling in love again – one day. “It doesn’t mean that maybe I wouldn’t like to meet someone, especially when my kids go off to college,” Drew added. “Or a year from now, I could be totally in love. I’m open to it; I’m not seeking it. My cup runneth over. I have so much love in my life.”

