Drew Barrymore takes a Summer break from social media; Says ‘It’s so healthy for the soul’

Drew Barrymore, the famous American actress is also shining in her role as a TV show host these days. The Ever After - A Cinderella Story actress, who wrapped up the shooting of the third season of The Drew Barrymore Show recently, is now enjoying her summer break. As per the latest updates, the celebrated actress is now planning to go on a social media detox until the fourth season of her show goes on the floor.

Drew Barrymore announces social media break

The Charlie's Angels actress recently took to her official Instagram handle and posted a heartfelt post, announcing that she is taking a 'summer break' from social media. "Last carousel for the summer… I want to thank everyone for making this feed such a loving place. A safe space like on the show. It’s just very humorous and kind. My two favorite things in this life. I’m going to take a social media break for the summer," wrote Drew Barrymore in her long post.

"I used to do it all the time. And it’s so healthy for the soul. I’m going to go on some adventures. See what I find. No matter what I discover and stumble upon in this world … I do love sharing it. And I feel so lucky that we all can all be connected," added the 50 First Dates actress.

"Thank you to anyone who gives me space in their field. Ok. Now go out and have the summer of your life. I will be working on the next issue of @drewmagazine and … I’ll see you in the fall for @thedrewbarrymoreshow season 4!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" concluded Drew Barrymore, who also shared a couple of pictures and memes along with her long note. She also shared a handwritten note, that reads: "It's ok to disconnect for a while."

Check out Drew Barrymore's Instagram post, below:

About Drew Barrymore Show Season 4

As reported earlier, Drew Barrymore will soon return to the screens with the fourth season of her famous show. The actress had confirmed that The Drew Barrymore Show is renewed for Season 4, with an official statement in January, this year.

ALSO READ: Drew Barrymore heaps praise on Steven Spielberg; Calls him only 'parental figure' in her life