Drew Barrymore tears up as she celebrates her birthday with Tori Kelly and the Go-Go's

On February 22, Drew Barrymore celebrated her 47th birthday in the most extra way possible. The talk show host treated her studio audience big time as she held a major giveaway. Barrymore gifted her studio audience prizes worth USD 100,000 dollars as a celebration of her birthday but that was not the end of her birthday celebrations on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Many celebs gave the Charlie's Angels actress a huge birthday surprise. Tori Kelly made a surprise visit on the show and serenaded Barrymore with a melodious happy birthday chant. Barrymore unaware of what was to come said, "Okay, it says I’m supposed to read the prompter and we have another surprise. It’s a surprise guest, I have no idea who it is… oh my God," as the video flashed on the big screen in front of her, Barrymore teared up and continued, "Belinda Carlisle, Jane Wiedlin, Gina Schock, Charlotte Caffey, and Kathy Valentine — the Go-Go’s everybody," via ET Canada.

For those unversed, the Go-Go's is a hugely famous all-female rock band and Barrymore has previously many times expressed her love for the band. The Scream actress went on and mentioned the last time she met the band which was when she inducted the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honour to them. Barrymore added, "How has that been? You guys feeling good about that nod that you so deserved?"

Schock then took the stage and responded, "We were so excited to have you, Drew, and we’re all very happy that we’re celebrating your birthday with you, Drew, because we really do adore you, sweetheart." She then continued and complimented Barrymore, "And we’re all very proud of you, we’ve watched you grow up and you’ve turned out beautifully, baby, you’re just fabulous." Wiedlin then delighted Drew as she asked the actress to be the band's sixth member.

Barrymore revealed that she would be a totally different human being if the Go-Go's were not a part of her life and were not "who they were". Wiedlin uncovered the big surprise as she said, "Drew, we love you so much and we’ve just fallen in love with you again so many years later and so we want to invite you to be the sixth Go-Go." To which the host responded, "Oh my God, thank you to the Go-Go’s…" Drew also asked the audience to check out the ceremony for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and added, "It is a true love letter from a true-blue fan to the greatest women on Earth."

