Drew Barrymore TEARS UP as she discusses struggle of dating as a parent: I don't know how to date with kids

Drew Barrymore became tearful while discussing the difficulties of dating as a mom. In a footage that aired exclusively on "CBS Mornings" Wednesday, the host of Global's "The Drew Barrymore Show" burst into tears while speaking with "Queer Eye" actor Bobby Berk.

"I don't know how to date with kids," the mom-of-two revealed as her voice cracked and her eyes teared up. "I'm not there yet. I have two young girls and I'm like...I don't want to bring people home," she went on. The actress has two kids with her ex-husband Will Kopelman, Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7. "I think it would take me a very long time to meet someone and get to know them before I could even ever introduce them to my daughters," she added as per Daily Mail.

After sharing the clip King asked Barrymore what made her so emotional during the segment. "I never said out loud that I don't know how to date with kids," she replied, then went on to compare her dating process to that of her ex. She further said, "My kids' dad is happily remarried with the most wonderful woman in the world, Allie. My children have this extraordinary stepmom. And our processes have been different, and their side of the street is so functional, and whole, and happening. And I think I've been on the sidelines in a beautiful honoring purgatory."

Barrymore then revealed that she's been single for six years and goes on an occasional date, but that's only in the last two years. The actress, who has been married three times, has stated that she will never marry again.

ALSO READ:Drew Barrymore pens a candid note on self care, reveals she is planning to 'put wellness first’