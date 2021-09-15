Drew Barrymore TEARS UP while visiting mental institution she was placed in at 13; Recalls the experience

Actress Drew Barrymore recently looked back at her troubled childhood and teared up while recollecting her troubled teenage years. On the latest episode of her talk show--The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress teared up while visiting the mental institution--Van Nuys Psychiatric Hospital where she was placed as a 13-year-old.

While going around LA and seeing the traumatising place, Drew said: “I was a real wild child and I just got so out of control that no one knew what to do with me. They drove me here in the middle of the night and they walked me through those two doors and when you go through those two doors you do not come out. And I was there for a year and a half.” If you didn’t know, Barrymore stayed at the institution for a total of 18 months.

For the unversed, the 45-year-old actress began her career when she was just 11 months and worked throughout her childhood. Back in August 2020, the actress revealed that she wouldn’t want her kids to join Hollywood so soon as she did. While chatting with Female First UK, she said: ​​"I would be the first person to help them, but not before 14 or 15," as she admitted that her long career has had its ups and downs. She also said: "I have all sort of wonderful baggage that I would never let go of or have it any other way, because I wouldn't be exactly who I am at this moment in time without those experiences."

